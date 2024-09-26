ADVERTISEMENT
Unda Beatz: Producer behind Stonebwoy's 'Sobolo' dies 3 days after birthday

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian music producer Eric Nkrumah, widely known as Unda Beatz, has tragically passed away, leaving the music industry and fans in mourning.

The news was confirmed by close friends, including Yaa Pono, with whom he collaborated on several tracks. Yaa Pono expressed his grief on social media, stating, “You mess up my whole mood this morning bro. Why Unda …… Rest In Peace my brother.”

Unda Beatz was celebrated for his production work with some of Ghana's most prominent artists, such as Shatta Wale, Kwesi Arthur, Strongman, and Stonebwoy.

Among his most notable productions were Top Skanka and Sobolo for Stonebwoy, the latter of which won the Highlife Song of the Year award at the 3Music Awards in 2021.

His passing comes as a shock to many, with no details currently disclosed about the cause of death. The news is particularly heartbreaking as it follows just 3 days after Unda Beatz marked his birthday, sharing photos on social media.

On his birthday, 22nd September 2024, he posted photos of himself and wrote "Happy birthday 🎂 to miself. Jus wish me well."

Unda Beatz began his journey in music production and sound engineering in 2013 when he moved to Tema Golf City. He soon joined Uptown Energy, producing hits for Yaa Pono, including Bokor and Bibi Ntsi.

His exceptional talent earned him an Instrumentalist of the Year nomination at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards.

The sudden loss of Unda Beatz has left a void in the Ghanaian music community, and his family and colleagues are yet to open up about the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

As the music industry mourns this great talent, Unda Beatz’s contributions and legacy will continue to be celebrated through his work.

