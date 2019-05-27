The two controversial dancehall musicians were banned from participating in the VGMAs following a brawl that ensued between them during the 20th ceremony on Saturday, May 18.

“The board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, deem the actions of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy to be flouted the terms and conditions of the scheme, brought the name of the event into disrepute,” Amanzeba Nat Brew, VGMA Board Chairman, stated at a presser on Thursday, May 23.

“Both musicians are hereby banned indefinitely from participating in the nominations, selections and performances at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards scheme.”

They were also stripped of all the awards they have won from the VGMAs.

Following the decision, some industry players and some celebrities have launched their displeasure on social media.

In a lengthy Twitter rant, Sarkodie called out Charterhouse and blamed them for the shameful incident, adding that it should be a free event for industry people.

“We can condemn our brothers on their acts but we can’t rule out the root cause that provided that environment for the unfortunate incident... Charterhouse can’t leave all blames on the artists . NO!!

First off all big award shows like the Grammys BET MTV etc don’t open to the public to just buy tickets and come to the event ( and its for a reason )... it’s not a concert ... first mistake by Charter house

Charter house sell tickets for award show which is wrong ( but I only understand due to lack of funds to put up a top notch event like the vgma ) but it still doesn’t make it right

Charter house y’all don’t have to act that quick with your decision cos we could do same to you ... My wish is for both sides ( we as artists and you as organizers ) to work on our mistakes and not one side taking a harsh decision.”

TV host Bridget Otoo described Chaterhouse as a ‘secret society’.

“Sark, I keep hearing this line over and over. How much money would be enough for Charter house? So we even know how much @VodafoneGhana invests? Donthey make their financial records public? You can’t ask for more funds when you are running a secret society!”

Actress Lydia Forson defended Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

"I do stand with the boards decision to penalize the artist involved, but this knee jerk penalization will ONLY create even more chaos, tension and division in the industry.

"This wasn’t well thought through."

"Like it or not @stonebwoyb @shattawalegh are two of the biggest artist right now. And no, they’re not above the law, but you can’t dismiss their influence in the industry. Thats why this decision should have been more strategic and less sentimental."

The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) condemned the act and urged Charterhouse to thoroughly investigate and mete out the right sanctions.

“In as much as we support healthy competition in the music industry, we condemn acts that would generate unnecessary tension and could degenerate into violence. We wish to advise Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, to put in place better measures to forestall future occurrences of such nature.

“ATWAG also urges Charterhouse to cooperate with the security services to investigate the matter and mete out the right sanctions where need be.

As significant partners in the arts and tourism value chain, ATWAG believes that acts like this would hinder the progress made by the industry and also has the tendency to mar the name Ghana carries within the international community as a peaceful nation,” their statement said.

Hiplife musician Kontihene described Charterhouse as ‘murderers.

“Charterhouse are murderers. They tried to bring Shatta Wale down but God exposed them. They’ve caused a lot of damage. They cause confusion among musicians. They don’t know how to record music and promote but when their songs become popular, they secure sponsorships and run the awards show for profit.”

Highlife musician Kumi Guitar pleaded on Charterhouse board to lift the ban.

“A different sanction could have been better than banning them [Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy] indefinitely. They are among the biggest stars so they can help make the award scheme interesting.”

Rapper Kwaw Kese showed solidarity even though he is at loggerheads with Shatta Wale.

In a tweet, he wrote: “It’s high time we musicians in Ghana come together and fight for what belongs to us. Banning people will not solve the problem. #MOMAGA, “Make Our Music Awards Great Again.”

Hiplife musician Guru questioned Charterhouse and accused them of sidelining him for years.

“So what’s the punishment for chatterhouse?”

“You guys been doing same to me for the past 10yrs of my career, Always coming out with funny reasons after every VGMA refusing to acknowledge the hardwork i put in. Been my own self producer for the past 10yrs without any investor but always doing a great job for y’all.”

Lynx Entertainment label artiste called for Charterhouse to be sanctioned as well.

“To be fair yeah, everybody needs to be sanctioned.”

The President of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour said the ban will not negatively affect the industry.

“The music industry can do without Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy because they are not the only musicians in Ghana. There have been musicians before these two artistes who achieved more than them.

“Shatta Wale was banned for three years from the VGMA but the awards still went on and his ban did not affect the music industry in any way. The fact is, the music industry is bigger than just these two individuals,” he said.