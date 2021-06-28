VGMA 2021: 10 best and worst performances [Ranked]

Aside from that, she is the second female artiste to secure the coveted award after Ebony Reigns won posthumously in 2018. Diana Hamilton was the most awarded artiste at the VGMA 2021 as well.

Away from Diana Hamilton’s historic night, the stage was lit with eclectic performances as well as some ‘not so special’ ones.

Out of all the performances on the night, Pulse Ghana’s entertainment editor David Mawuli has hand-picked 10 of them and ranked from worst to best.

10. Kwesi Arthur’s TM squad ‘betrayal’

The Tema-based super-star used his latest track “Winning” which features American rapper Vic Mensa as his opening performance. Considering the quality of the song and its visual concept, I anticipated bike stunts with his Tema boys. Unfortunately, he popped up on stage lonely and performed the song like just any ordinary song. He was, however, saved by Nigerian singer Joeboy, who joined him later to do their award-winning collaboration, “Baajo.”

9. Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle duet

The duet would have been top-notch, but a technical snag nearly ruined it. Even though the singers bounced back, their duet wasn’t special.

8. Fameye’s broke boys’ anthem

Fameye’s latest song “Praise” is gradually catching fire. The response from the crowd when he mounted the stage on the Industry Awards Night says it all. I acknowledge his effort in matching the concept of the jam with his outfit, his overall performance was average.

7. Castro Under Fire’s tribute

Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata and Kurl Songx paid tribute to Castro, who went missing with Janet Bandu while jet skiing in Oda seven years ago. He will be declared dead this year, and since the VGMA will not clash with the declaration, the organisers planned a tribute to him. His hit songs with Asamoah Gyan and Sarkodie were performed. However, the output from the three stars coupled with the uninspiring stage design (for the performance) was dull.

6. Medikal's rap show

The Sowutuom Jay-Z came dishing our rap lessons, familiar and proved hard to present himself as the best rapper in Ghana. He, however, lost eye contacts and failed to control the crowd while doing this.

5. Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamal, Ypee – the Kumerican clan

The three Kumerican finest came looking dapper and ghetto-ish at the same time. They understood the assignment and delivered as instructed.

4. The ‘Golden Boy’

Although he was disappointed after Diana Hamilton snatched the “Artiste of the Year” accolade from him, his performance was not disappointing. He brought the hottest chicks on stage and made them: “shut up, and bend over.”

3. From the cloud comes the morning sun

Eno Barony proved why she deserved the “Best Rap Performance of the Year” award with her awe-inspiring performance. She set up a ‘cloudy’ stage but in the end, shone like the morning sun. Her costume was unexpected, her delivery on point.

2. Michael Jackson's "Thriller" inspired

The Highly Spiritual star Mr Drew brought Michael Jackson back to life with the late American King of Pop’s “Thriller” vibes. His entrance can match 2021 3Music Awards performances.

1. The multi-talented ‘Dollar Man’