Nigeria to the world as one of its biggest artist finds his way unto Rihanna’s Insta-story.

The world-famous singer has joined team Wizkid with proof on her Instagram timeline. Looking fly as always, Rihanna was seen nodding in the video to her background music featuring Wizkid’s Ojuelegba.

Eyebrows on fleek, lips all gloss and eyelash popping; every girl needs to grab some of this Fenty Beauty stuff Rihanna soaks up.

READ ALSO: Ameyaw Debrah names 5 Ghanaian artistes that would be great for Coachella

We really don’t know her story or do we?