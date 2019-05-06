According to a report by abcnewsgh.com, the “one corner” hitmaker in expressing his disappointment in some comments made by Kawoula Biov that he is stealing the song, has vowed not to perform again.

“I will never perform with the song again, I don’t even want to hear the song again and I don’t even want to hear his songs in my ears again because when someone does something for you, you have to show gratitude. So if you are going about insulting me that what I did has no sense in it, I would be frank, I am very hurt. It’s okay if my willingness to help him has turned against me,” Patapaa lamented.

Reacting to what fueled the song to go viral, Patapaa said he didn’t decide to just promote the song as his own but it is his fans who willingly started the “skopatomana” challenge.

“I want Ghanaians to understand that I have never stolen his song. It is just Ghanaians who love me and decided to start a challenge with my part of the song. I have so many songs of my own so I won’t take credit for someone’s song.

“I want to tell the upcoming artistes that if you get someone on your song and he makes it a hit, then you should thank God,” he said.

Watch some the “skopatomana” challenge videos below and tell us what you think.