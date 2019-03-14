The song features his labelmates KiDi, Kuami Eugene and Dancehall act Shatta Wale.

Off his debut album set to drop this year, the video was directed by Rex

DJ Vyrusky (born Kofi Amoako) has, since getting into the industry, excelled on career-defining stages as Ghana Meets Naija Concert, the Hennessey Artistry Concert, Tidal Rave, and at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

A Master’s Degree holder, he has also been adjudged among other things, Best Events DJ and Best Club DJ of the Year at the prestigious Ghana DJ Awards.

He’s also head of Nitro Live, a subsidiary of Echo House Ghana Limited.

He was recently named Overall Best DJ of the Year at the 2018 Ghana DJ Award for the second year running.

Watch the video below: