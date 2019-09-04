The motivational masterpiece encourages listeners to turn deaf ears to naysayers and focus on their goal because it’s the only way they can achieve success.

This time, Fancy sings in Twi, and delivers brilliantly on the mid-tempo jam produced by WebBeatz.

According to the singer, the new song was written and performed in Twi and Pidgin in order to capture his southern fans.

He told Pulse.com.gh that he’s already conquered the northern part of Ghana so the south is now his focus.

The song comes with a Yaw Skyface-directed visual.

Watch the full music video below.