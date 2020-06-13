The new song, according to Kwabena Boateng, was inspired by the message in Psalm 119:105 which states: “Your word is a lamp to guide my feet and a light for my path.”

When discussing the song, Boateng stated “I Will Follow You”, produced by Mikemillz, had been on his heart since 2018 and worked on it until it was ready to be released.

Born May 12, 1992, and the eldest of four siblings, Kwabena Boateng hails from Adansi-Akokeri in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

He is an alumnus of the University of Ghana, Legon with a degree in Psychology and English but after a change in his career path, he is now a computer scientist.

His music journey started back in High School at Presec – Legon and overtime he has released many singles and an album titled “Let Your Light Shine”.

He currently serves under Rev. Dr George Addae Mintah of Agape Life Ministries. He acknowledges Reverend Addae Mintah as his mentor and also looks up to Eric Jeshurun, Rev. Denzel Prempeh, and Joe Mettle.

“I Will Follow You” is available on all online music stores.