The title which refers to ‘Warrior’ in his native Dagomba language comes out as the best theme for the Tizzle-produced slow tempo banger.

“Sapashini” is accompanied by a simple black and white visual directed by Director Wize.

In the song, Maccasio mercilessly rips fellow rappers apart and puts his egoistic, braggadocios attitude on display with sizzling bars in the mix.

About 90 per cent of his verse is crafted in his native language but non-natives can easily relate to his delivery.

Maccasio has also secured a two-year ambassadorial deal with Giant Malt. He announced the deal Thursday, April 25 through his social media pages.

He had a two-year deal with them as their brand ambassador for only the northern region but the new deal – which is an extension – puts him in charge as the ambassador for the beverage company throughout Ghana.

Watch the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid opinions with us.