Produced by Afroelectra, the song seems to be the only hip-hop song off the album. Most of the songs are afrobeats.

The slow-tempo jam reflects the struggles of the duo: where they started and how they made it to this level.

“Site 15” video directed by David Duncan captures the duo strolling around some ghettos in Tema – where they rose from.

Enjoy the full music video below