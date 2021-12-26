RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Watch Samini and K.K. Fosu reunite at Samini Xperience Concert

David Mawuli

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall legend Samini received the surprise of his career when his former co-star K.K. Fosu jumped on stage at the recently concluded Samini Xperience Concert.

Samini - Ye Ko Paapi feat. K.K Fosu
Samini - Ye Ko Paapi feat. K.K Fosu

The surprise happened when he announced his yet-to-be-launched 'Pitoo the bottle,’ after dropping many hit songs during his performance.

Report by NYDJ says Samini heard a familiar instrumentation that made him stop his performance to say: "this beat is familiar".

A stunned Samini continued to look at the band members to ask what was going on and was surprised to see her former label partner K.K. Fosu appear on stage.

For those who are familiar with the impasse between the two, Samini knelt right in the direction of K.K. Fosu when Fosu gave her an oblique pat on the back. The duo then proceeded to sing one of their most popular singles Sudwe.

Watch their performance below.

David Mawuli David Mawuli Award-winning showbiz journalist, music critic and netizen. He lives for gossips, controversies and pop culture. Follow him on FB, Twitter &amp; IG @davidmawuli.

