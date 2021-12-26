Watch Samini and K.K. Fosu reunite at Samini Xperience Concert

Report by NYDJ says Samini heard a familiar instrumentation that made him stop his performance to say: "this beat is familiar".

A stunned Samini continued to look at the band members to ask what was going on and was surprised to see her former label partner K.K. Fosu appear on stage.

For those who are familiar with the impasse between the two, Samini knelt right in the direction of K.K. Fosu when Fosu gave her an oblique pat on the back. The duo then proceeded to sing one of their most popular singles Sudwe.