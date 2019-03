Taken off of his award-winning “Untamed” album, the reggae jam tells a story of how Samini fell for the love of his life and couldn’t resist her.

The song is accompanied by a colourful, straightforward concept visual directed by Sling Shot HD.

In the 2:30 minutes video, Samini is seen shunning his friends and hanging out with his girl throughout the day while they make love.

Enjoy the full song below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.