The song speaks more about men who don’t provide basic needs of women, and especially married men who don’t take good care of their wives and provide the needs at home but expect to have everything they desire from the women.

According to Yaa Sika, “Not For Free” is her personal relationship experience and she feels it has been the most untold story of most women.

So, she actually composed this song to some of the stingy men out there who spend much money on friends and clubbing but will insist they have everything they want from their women to learn to spend on their women as well.

