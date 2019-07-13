Being aware of this, he has grown a thick skin and grown from strength to strength as he displays such tough character on his latest joint titled “Tuff Seed”.

Over the years, Stonebwoy has faced some hard times in the industry, from long beef with colleagues to ‘sabotage’ from so-called industry gatekeepers.

The mid-tempo afrobeats/afro-dancehall song produced by Streetbeatz and mixed and mastered by Master Garzy comes with a colourful visual shot in a tranquil environment by Adasa Cookey.

It’s also vital to note that this single was released under his label -- which somehow confirms the end of his contract with Zylofon Music.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.