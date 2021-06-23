‘We are tired!’ - Stonebwoy yells at GHAMRO President Rex Omar

GHAMRO Executive members were put in a tight corner on Monday at a music seminar organised by Charterhouse Ghana Limited – organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

During the seminar, a showbiz enthusiast Seven Xavier dragged Rex Omar and other executive members present for not performing their duties, and further accused him of blocking people with the technical know-how from helping the organisation to achieve its goal.

“It saddens me that they are invited everywhere only to lie and defend themselves. I'm tired of that,” Seven Xavier boldly stated at the seminar. “They are not doing anything at GHAMRO.”

“About the logging companies that we were talking about, ask them how much is the 'big money' they mentioned? Ask them about No Code. They were willing to work with them for about three years without taking money. They worked with Kissseman for six months and kicked them out because they didn't like transparency,” he stated.

For GHAMRO to work, Seven Xavier suggested: “The first step of resolving the GHAMRO issue is to let Rex Omar, Agya Abraham and Diana Hopeson step aside.”

Reacting to this, Stonebwoy said in a tweet that GHAMRO keeps repeating the same excuses. He said he is tired of GHAMRO’s excuses.

“Following the national Music Summit Yesterday. @Ghamro_official keeps repeating the same excuses. We are tired! Uncle Rex and uncle Abraham. Our back is against the wall o..” he tweeted and fired MUSIGA in the same tweet, “and As For The State of #Musigha dier SAD Kwraaah!!”

UK-based Ghanaian music duo Reggie n Bollie supported Stonebwoy’s tweet: “Love this bro @stonebwoyb. We must all speak the truth to power or forever perish in a useless industry full of bogus systems.”