Yaw Tog’s remix of his breakthrough song “Sore” which features Kwesi Arthur and Ghanaian-British rapper Stormzy has garnered over 1 million views since its release.

The drill track which premiered on just March 4 has now passed the 1 million mark with over six thousand comments on the video streaming site.

Yaw Tog reacted to his new feat on Twitter, saying: “A milli now #soreremix shouts to everyone supporting the movement all day.”

Ghana Twitter erupted into jubilation immediately after the song hit 1 million.

“Yaw Tog's Sore Remix hits 1 million in just 3 days eiii Gambo release s**tape sef aaaaa eno go reach aww,” a Twitter user said.

Another user wrote: “Yaw Tog's Sore remix has clocked 1 Million Views on YouTube in just 3 days. Young Boy Putting Ghana on the map. YOUNG BULL.”

