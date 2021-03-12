The rapper who is currently in his final year in Opoku Ware Senior High School is the face the face behind the monster hit 'Sore' track which now has a record breaking remix that features Ghanaian-UK rap giant Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur.

Yaw Tog with the 'Sore' remix has become the first Ghanaian musician to ever reach 1 million streams for his music video on YouTube within the first three days of its release.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh about how he got the BET Hip Hop Awards winner on the song, he said "I woke up to this remix, I heard my manager saying Stormzy was to do a verse but I didn't believe him because you can't even find Stormy on social media".

"So one day I woke up and he said yo bro Stormzy has sent his verse go check it out so I was wow how did you get that guy ... so I will say it's a blessing," the rapper said.

Talking about the shooting the most talked about music video now, Yaw Tog said "it wasn't planned, he came to chill in Ghana so when he dropped then I think he remembered or I did a verse for Tog so he called us again and said what's up let's do everything, so he came to Kumasi".

"It was a day job" Yaw Tog added and also revealed that the original song was inspired by the Kumerica move.