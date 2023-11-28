ADVERTISEMENT
Yaw Tog thrills fans with new song ‘Tonight’

Selorm Tali

Asakaa’s poster boy draws his listeners into his nightlife schemes on a new song.

Born Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, The Ghanaian rapper has released his new single “Tonight”. Produced by Khendibeatz, the hip-hop record dives into the fun and dark side of nightlife in Ghana.

With a production that is built on shards of Kick-drum patterns, Snares, rim shots and thick baselines, Yaw Tog easily continues the creative partnership established on “Sore” between him and Khendibeatz, the only difference here is Yaw’s growth.

His maturity as an artiste elevates the song, exploring the nightlife scene with fun lyrics and powerful commands in his approach, depicting him as the leader of a nightlife spree with the boys, he banters the good and bad of nightlife, highlighting the big spenders and pretenders in the scene all together with a catchy chorus.

“Tonight” shies away from his previous Drill song “Obra '' featuring South African teenage Rapper Roii. TONIGHT is out on all platforms.

