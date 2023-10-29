You will fade out If you follow trends as a musician - K.K Fosu

The veteran artist expressed his belief that many contemporary artists are more focused on gaining popularity and making money, rather than producing quality music that will endure.

He emphasized the importance of distinguishing between evergreen music and commercial music and also suggested that musicians should have a strategic release pattern for their songs, which would contribute to the longevity of their music.

He encouraged artists to incorporate live band performances into their music, as it can help refine their sound and craftsmanship.

"Know the difference between evergreen music and commercial music, In this age I have realized we are doing the music because we're hungry for fame and money. when you follow trends as a musician you will fade out quickly because when the trend and buzz pass away then you are stuck"