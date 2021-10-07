Two of his channels, RKellyTV and RKellyVevo, have been removed from YouTube and the singer will no longer be able to create or own any other YouTube channel, YouTube said in a statement sent late on Monday, following Reuters' request for comment.

R.Kelly's songs have since seen an increase in sales by 16% reports says Scott Olson/Getty Images

"We can confirm that we have terminated two channels linked to R. Kelly in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines," a YouTube spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

However, the ‘If I Could Turn Back The Hands Of Tim’ singer, who for years reigned over the world of R&B, still has music available on YouTube music and third-party uploads of his songs are still allowed.

The removal comes to add to the years of protest from the #MuteRKelly movement. Long before the singer was indicted in four separate jurisdictions, there’s been calls to ban his music over long-standing abuse allegations.

Regardless, his catalogue is still available on major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

The R&B star, real name, Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty in September of nine criminal counts, including the most serious of racketeering, following six weeks of testimonies accusing him of systematically recruiting women and teenagers for sex, before grooming and brutally abusing them.