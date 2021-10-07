According to YouTube the action was taken in line with the conviction of the musician who was recently convicted of operating a sex crimes ring that saw him, abuse women and children, for decades.
YouTube deletes R Kelly's channel and songs over sex trafficking conviction
YouTube has deleted R Kelly's official channel with his songs on its video sharing platform.
Two of his channels, RKellyTV and RKellyVevo, have been removed from YouTube and the singer will no longer be able to create or own any other YouTube channel, YouTube said in a statement sent late on Monday, following Reuters' request for comment.
"We can confirm that we have terminated two channels linked to R. Kelly in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines," a YouTube spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.
However, the ‘If I Could Turn Back The Hands Of Tim’ singer, who for years reigned over the world of R&B, still has music available on YouTube music and third-party uploads of his songs are still allowed.
The removal comes to add to the years of protest from the #MuteRKelly movement. Long before the singer was indicted in four separate jurisdictions, there’s been calls to ban his music over long-standing abuse allegations.
Regardless, his catalogue is still available on major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.
The R&B star, real name, Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty in September of nine criminal counts, including the most serious of racketeering, following six weeks of testimonies accusing him of systematically recruiting women and teenagers for sex, before grooming and brutally abusing them.
He is currently in custody and faces up to life in prison, with his sentencing hearing scheduled for May 4.
