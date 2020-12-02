With witty lyrics on an afropop instrumentation, the singer seeks liberation with his sound, the newly “The Justice Experience” signed artist embarks on his activism duty to educate the masses about the gimmicks of cunning politicians and joins the fight to preserve our vegetation and educates the public on the benefits of placing importance to the agricultural sector.

“Toli” an awakening project by Zanli aims at enlightening the masses in Ghana about how unconcerned the politicians are towards developing the country to further improve the standard of living. With production credits to Ghanaian beat-smith, Beatz Dakay, Zanli makes a statement with “Toli”

Listen to “Toli” by Zanli here;