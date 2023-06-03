Ziyar: Ghanaian Afrosoul sensation inspiring a new generation

With hit singles like "Odoyewu" and "Can't Let You Go," Ziyar's musical journey is just beginning, and she aims to become one of the continent's best vocalists while inspiring younger generations across the world.

Musical Journey

Her parents are Vincent Nikoifrom Labadi and Millicent Offei from Akropong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ziyar was born in Koforidua in the Eastern Regional capital, and has four siblings; two boys and two girls, for which she is the fourth born.

The young talented Ghanaian attended La Anglican Junior High School and proceed to Hark Mount Sinai Senior High School. Ziyar’s musical journey started when her aspiration of becoming a journalist in the future faded.

This was after she felt it within her that her awesome musical talent given to her by God could not be traded for anything. Against this backdrop, she started pursuing her musical journey right after Junior High School in 2014.

Ziyar's passion for music ignited at a young age when she discovered her natural gift for singing. Growing up in a musical household, she was exposed to various genres and artistes that shaped her unique style.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Tina Savage, Episode, Ziyar developed a deep appreciation for soulful melodies and authentic storytelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Growth.

Pulse Ghana

Her career took flight when she released her debut single, "Odoyewu." The track showcased her captivating vocals and infectious Afrobeat rhythms, garnering attention from music enthusiasts across the globe. "Odoyewu" quickly became a hit, establishing Ziyar as an exciting new voice in the Afrosoul genre.

Building upon her success, Ziyar followed up with "Can't Let You Go," a heartfelt ballad that explores themes of love, longing, and vulnerability.

The song further showcased her vocal range and songwriting prowess, cementing her position as an artist with immense potential. She has worked and backed great musicians with the likes of Kwabena Kwabena, ShugaLord, Sitso, ArticleWan, and Vanilla.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambition

Beyond her remarkable musical talent, Ziyar aspires to be more than just a celebrated vocalist. She understands the power of music as a universal language that can inspire and uplift communities.

Ziyar aims to use her platform to connect with and empower younger generations, igniting their own creative passions and encouraging them to pursue their dreams.

Through her music, Ziyar addresses important societal issues, embracing her role as a voice for change. Her lyrics often delve into themes of self-love, identity, and social justice, resonating with audiences who seek both entertainment and enlightenment in their music.

Ziyar's message transcends borders, and she dreams of performing on international stages, sharing her love for Afrosoul with diverse audiences worldwide. By blending traditional African sounds with contemporary elements, she seeks to create a fusion that represents her cultural heritage while appealing to global sensibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Future

Ziyar's journey has only just begun, and her trajectory suggests a bright future ahead. With each release, she continues to evolve and refine her sound, pushing the boundaries of Afrosoul and captivating listeners with her soul-stirring performances.

Her commitment to her craft and her ambition to become one of Africa's best vocalists is evident in every note she sings.

Pulse Ghana

As she paves her way to stardom, Ziyar remains grounded, appreciating the support she receives from her fans and the industry. She remains focused on honing her skills, collaborating with talented artists, and exploring new musical territories.

ADVERTISEMENT