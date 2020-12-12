“Goddess” is a song portraying Tiisha’s position in the industry.

As a continuation of her earlier released project, “Zylofon Chronicle'', Goddess continues the story of Tiisha, rising up as the new Queen of Ghana music - against attempts by competitors who even aligned with artistes affiliated to her label in order to trample her rise.

Amid all the trials, she still rose to conquer as the new Queen of Ghana Music. Tiisha also aims to highlight the important of self-love with #Goddess, especially for Ghanaian women and the younger generation.

The message here is to always believe you can be the best version of yourself, claim it and work towards it. People may want to vilify or disregard your claims but that doesn’t matter; you don’t need the world to be a queen. Rule yourself to rule your world.

This project goes beyond just the "idea" of making a song but also emphasizes on the craft that went into both audio and visual production.

The song itself makes use of a traditional based rhythm and instruments with an African-esque chant to the lyrics and melodies.

Production credits go to Citrus Beats, Konfem and Possigee. The video as well, directed by Mickey Johnson and shot by her label, Zylofon Music, appears miles ahead of similar projects from within the Ghanaian industry and incorporates a method of creativity and story-telling that might seem new to our industry but serves as a representation of the levels Tiisha and Zylofon Music aim to reach with her music and beyond.

Listen to the full song below.