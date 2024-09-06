MzVee ignites the music scene with fresh single and video 'Peace of Mind'

Building on the success of her previous chart-topping hits, "POM (Peace Of Mind)" is expected to solidify MzVee's position as a leading force in the Afrobeats scene further. The single showcases her unique vocal prowess and innovative approach to music, offering fans a fresh, exhilarating experience.

POM (Peace of Mind)"POM (Peace of Mind)" is an electrifying Afrobeats dance track with a vibrant Amapiano twist. Produced by promising and sensational Ghanaian producer Kizzy Beat, the song seamlessly blends infectious rhythms and smooth melodies, promising listeners a euphoric escape and a guaranteed dance floor hit.

With its catchy hooks and dynamic beats, "POM" is set to be the ultimate anthem for carefree celebrations and joyous moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

music video Pulse Ghana

Music video

accompanying the single, MzVee has also released a music video for "POM (Peace Of Mind)." The video tells an inspiring story of transformation and triumph, following a vibrant narrative of moving from hardship to embracing an empowered, independent life.

It features dynamic dance sequences and joyful scenes, capturing the essence of liberation and celebration. Through a mix of energetic choreography and uplifting visuals, it vividly portrays the journey from struggle to self-assured happiness, underscoring the song's message of finding peace and freedom.

Mz Vee Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The video is shot by award-winning Ghanaian director, Rex. MzVee, born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, is a trailblazing Afrobeats artist celebrated for her dynamic sound and electrifying stage presence, with hits like "Come and See My Moda," "Sing My Name," and "Natural Girl."

With numerous awards and a global fan base, MzVee continues to push the boundaries of Afrobeats, setting new trends in the music industry.