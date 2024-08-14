NAPO trends again for describing Atta Mills as 'the dead one' in political jab

"Dr Hilla Liman has done his part, Dr Rawlings has done his part, John Agyekum Kuffour has also done his part, the other one that is dead, Dr Atta Mills, also came to do small," he said.

Pulse Ghana

A short clip of this statement has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), with users condemning Mathew Opoku Prempeh's choice of words, describing it as disrespectful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular Ghanaian digital influencer Kaly posted the video, expressing disappointment: "'Baako na owu yɛ' to describe Late President Mills is so disrespectful. He will finish and beg for apology." Another X user-added, "'Baako na own yɛ' this is how NAPO described the late Prof Mills. After these insults, if you still think NAPO should be our Vice President over Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang, aaaah, ɛsɛ woara."

As of now, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh is trending at number 3 on Ghana's X trend list, with many users actively sharing their reactions to the incident. The public's role in shaping the narrative and expressing their views is evident in the ongoing discussions.

Napo trends again for describing late President Atta Mills as the dead one Pulse Ghana

This is not the first time the former Energy Minister has faced backlash for his statements. He previously sparked outrage by telling Ghanaians calling for load-shedding timetables to create their own, and more recently, he stirred controversy by saying, "Nana Addo cannot be compared to your Kwame Nkrumah."

The latest remarks have intensified discussions about the appropriateness of NAPO's public statements, particularly in the context of his role as the NPP's running mate. See the X posts below and share your thoughts with us. Was NAPO right or wrong?