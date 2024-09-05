NCC raises concern about Ghanaian men dressing as women on TikTok

The NCC’s concerns were heightened following the Ridge Condos All Black Party in Kumasi, where several male content creators made headlines by wearing women's clothing and accessories. The Commission viewed this display as a significant insult to Kumasi, a city known for its rich cultural heritage.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Dr Richardson Commey Fio, Deputy Executive Director of the NCC, expressed deep concern over this growing trend. He criticised the behaviour as a violation of Ghana’s cultural values, stating, "It is very disappointing that we continue to experience such behaviours that are an affront to our rich cultural values and norms."

Dr Fio also condemned those who attempt to justify cross-dressing by citing globalisation and modernisation, arguing that such narratives are being used to undermine Ghanaian cultural identity. “What happened in Kumasi is a total disrespect to our Ghanaian culture and more directly an insult to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Manhyia, and all custodians of culture in the Ashanti Region and Ghana at large,” he added.

However, not everyone shares the NCC's view. In a recent interview on GTV, Ebenezer Arthur, known as Deaconess Abokoma, a male content creator, explained that cross-dressing is often misunderstood. Arthur stressed that the practice is purely for entertainment purposes, saying, "We are not gay. We do it for entertainment. Dressing up in female outfits is simply a fun and creative way to entertain people."

Despite the NCC’s strong stance, Dr Fio acknowledged that the Commission currently lacks the legal authority to take direct action against such practices. He revealed that the NCC is working on amending PNDC Law 238, which established the Commission, to grant it more power to address these issues.