Nigerian Chef still cooking after 368 hours, in attempt to break GWR longest cook-a-thon

Originally planning to cook for eight days, Chef Beauty embarked on the journey on January 10, 2024. However, fueled by her passion and determination, she has decided to extend her cooking marathon by an additional 10 days, setting her sights on a remarkable 18 consecutive days of non-stop cooking for a grand total of 432 hours.
Nigerian-Canadian Chef Beauty Obasuyi has surpassed all expectations by entering her 368th hour of continuous cooking, in her quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.
Chef Beauty has already surpassed the previous record of 227 hours set by Chef Failatu. In response to this daring challenge, Chef Failatu, speaking on Showbiz 360 on TV3, showed no signs of intimidation, stating, "Nobody can scare us. I would reapply and go and give them some one million days,"
Chef Failatu, who recently concluded her own 10-day cook-a-thon in Tamale, Ghana, aimed to break the existing 119-hour record held by Irish chef Alan Fisher.
Supported by her assistant, Chef Malik Eric, Failatu managed to achieve an impressive 227 hours, displaying unwavering commitment to her craft.
Although Chef Failatu was willing to extend her cooking marathon further, a medical order from her team restricted her from doing so.
The whole world is abuzz with anticipation as Chef Beauty Obasuyi continues to push the boundaries of culinary endurance, leaving people eagerly waiting to witness if she can achieve the remarkable 18-day cooking record.
