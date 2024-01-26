Nigerian Chef still cooking after 368 hours, in attempt to break GWR longest cook-a-thon

Chef Beauty has already surpassed the previous record of 227 hours set by Chef Failatu. In response to this daring challenge, Chef Failatu, speaking on Showbiz 360 on TV3, showed no signs of intimidation, stating, "Nobody can scare us. I would reapply and go and give them some one million days,"

Chef Failatu, who recently concluded her own 10-day cook-a-thon in Tamale, Ghana, aimed to break the existing 119-hour record held by Irish chef Alan Fisher.

Supported by her assistant, Chef Malik Eric, Failatu managed to achieve an impressive 227 hours, displaying unwavering commitment to her craft.

Although Chef Failatu was willing to extend her cooking marathon further, a medical order from her team restricted her from doing so.