ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

NPP can only win 2024 elections if John Mahama is their presidential candidate - Bullgod

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Artiste manager and entertainment critic, Bullgod, has expressed his opinion that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not win the 2024 presidential election.

Bulldog
Bulldog

During an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, September 9, 2023, Bullgod argued that the only way the NPP can secure victory is if they choose the former President of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, as their presidential candidate.

Recommended articles

Bullgod emphasized his viewpoint, stating, "They shouldn't come and disturb us, if they like they should bring Jesus. There is only one way that the NPP would try and win elections in this country if NPP can win in 2024 unless Mahama is their presidential candidate."

He went on to assert that the leading candidates in the NPP's presidential race, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, as well as other candidates, lack the ideas necessary to effectively govern the country.

It's essential to note that political opinions vary widely, and election outcomes are determined by voters' choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 presidential election in Ghana will ultimately be decided by the electorate, and the candidates put forward by each political party will play a significant role in shaping the contest.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Vida-Adutwumwaa-Boateng

I challenge him to do 2-hour live performance - Vida Adutwumwaa dares Shatta Wale

Nana-Agradaa

Nana Agradaa slaps her lead singer for singing noisily (VIDEO)

Medikal

The lavish lifestyle I display on social media is just props; I'm not rich - Medikal

Asake says he would love to collaborate with Kanye West

Asake says he would love to collaborate with Kanye West