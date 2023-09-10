NPP can only win 2024 elections if John Mahama is their presidential candidate - Bullgod

Bullgod emphasized his viewpoint, stating, "They shouldn't come and disturb us, if they like they should bring Jesus. There is only one way that the NPP would try and win elections in this country if NPP can win in 2024 unless Mahama is their presidential candidate."

He went on to assert that the leading candidates in the NPP's presidential race, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, as well as other candidates, lack the ideas necessary to effectively govern the country.

It's essential to note that political opinions vary widely, and election outcomes are determined by voters' choices.

ADVERTISEMENT