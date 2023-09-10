During an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, September 9, 2023, Bullgod argued that the only way the NPP can secure victory is if they choose the former President of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, as their presidential candidate.
NPP can only win 2024 elections if John Mahama is their presidential candidate - Bullgod
Artiste manager and entertainment critic, Bullgod, has expressed his opinion that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not win the 2024 presidential election.
Bullgod emphasized his viewpoint, stating, "They shouldn't come and disturb us, if they like they should bring Jesus. There is only one way that the NPP would try and win elections in this country if NPP can win in 2024 unless Mahama is their presidential candidate."
He went on to assert that the leading candidates in the NPP's presidential race, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, as well as other candidates, lack the ideas necessary to effectively govern the country.
It's essential to note that political opinions vary widely, and election outcomes are determined by voters' choices.
The 2024 presidential election in Ghana will ultimately be decided by the electorate, and the candidates put forward by each political party will play a significant role in shaping the contest.
