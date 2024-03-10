ADVERTISEMENT
Okyeame Kwame and wife Annica graduate from IPSL

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Renowned Hiplife artist Okyeame Kwame and his spouse Annica have attained a significant academic accomplishment, graduating together from the Institute of Paralegal Training & Leadership Studies (IPSL) with a professional Master’s in Alternative Dispute Resolution.

Okyeame X Annica
Sharing the news of their dual achievement on his socials, Okyeame Kwame expressed their excitement about the informative and practical nature of the course.

He stated, "We graduated together from IPSL with a professional master's in Alternative Dispute Resolution… The course was informative and practical, and all the instructors were friendly, helpful, and respectful. We're truly excited about the possibilities this new knowledge opens up for us."

The couple conveyed their gratitude to God, their family, friends, and fans for their unwavering support, extending their appreciation to IPSL for its professionalism.

Married for 15 years, Okyeame Kwame and Annica share two children, Sir Kwame Bota and Sante Nsia-Apau.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

