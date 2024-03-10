Okyeame Kwame and wife Annica graduate from IPSL

Sharing the news of their dual achievement on his socials, Okyeame Kwame expressed their excitement about the informative and practical nature of the course.

He stated, "We graduated together from IPSL with a professional master's in Alternative Dispute Resolution… The course was informative and practical, and all the instructors were friendly, helpful, and respectful. We're truly excited about the possibilities this new knowledge opens up for us."

The couple conveyed their gratitude to God, their family, friends, and fans for their unwavering support, extending their appreciation to IPSL for its professionalism.

