Ola Michael advises Lilwin: Politics is serious, focus on creative craft

He urged Lilwin to reconsider his decision to enter politics and instead focus on his creative career.

Speaking on the UTV Showbiz Night, Ola Michael expressed concerns about the advice Lilwin is receiving from those close to him, suggesting that the encouragement to pursue a political career might ultimately backfire and yield unfavorable results.

He proposed that Lilwin should direct his resources towards his existing ventures or other worthwhile endeavors, rather than diverting them into the political arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The truth might be uncomfortable, but being a member of parliament is a serious undertaking, not a mere concert. I believe it's too early for him to be contemplating politics. He should concentrate on managing his school and nurturing his creative talents," Ola Michael commented.

He further advised against Lilwin's potential venture into politics and recommended that the actor take to heart the guidance provided by individuals such as former President Mahama, who cautioned against pursuing a political path.