ONA DEMA BLENDS AFRO/R&B VIBES ON NEW SINGLE “KRAZY”

While the track gained acceptance, Ona embarked on an extensive boot camp series with some profiled personnel in music. From songwriting to vocal development and experimenting different sounds with a variety of producers, Ona described the process as “pretty tasking but also very exciting.” Now that she is fresh out of that experience, her energy is being channeled into the introduction of her highly-anticipated new single.

“Krazy” is produced by Marvey Muzique. The track blends in Afro sound improvisations with the R&B genre, and carries the signature of Ona Dema’s lush canary-like vocals as she recounts some dating and relationship experiences. “I’ve seen situations where a guy takes advantage of a girl because she cares too much. So in a way, I was speaking for many of us who are tired of being taken for granted” Ona explains.

Fans will also find this single relatable, especially with the popular Naija lingo used to fiercely caution heartbreakers and playboys when Ona Dema says “you go see my crase!”

ABOUT ONA DEMA

Onaedo Obiekwe a.k.a Ona Dema is a 23-year-old singer-songwriter whose music cuts across a variety of genres including pop, fusion, and alternative. Her music is a reflection of her personal experiences and the environmental elements that influence them. She grew up listening to greats like Fela and Lagbaja but has been influenced by modern stars like Beyonce and Sia; the quartet helped sharpen her musical craft and finesse her skills in vocal delivery, stage showmanship and lyrical writing.

A native of South Eastern Nigeria, Anambra State precisely, Ona Dema’s foray into music could be traced back to her college days at Caritas University where she studied Psychology and only took up singing as a form of entertainment to her friends and colleagues. She later became famous for her musical appreciation and a skillful showcase of vocals. While her fan base grew in trickles, she joined a girl band and continued to unravel her creative self, making cover records to popular music classics and writing her own songs.

By the time Ona Dema turned 21, she launched a professional career with ‘Waka Waka,’ a music debut produced by Qasebeatz that garnered a lot of rave reviews. Her graceful reception in the music industry has led to the release of more fan-friendly singles, all of which enjoy adequate rotation on the airwaves. Ona is signed to Sony Music West Africa.