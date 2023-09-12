OV fires Ayisha Modi over feud with Stonebwoy

ADVERTISEMENT
The raging feud between Ghanaian musician OV and Ayisha Modi, along with Burniton Music, took a chilling turn as OV responded to recent allegations with a cryptic social media post.

The controversy ignited when OV publicly challenged Stonebwoy, her former labelmate at Burniton Music, to reveal the truth behind her departure from the record label.

Ayisha Modi, a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music scene, has been at the center of this feud, repeatedly making claims against OV.

One recurring allegation from Ayisha Modi is that OV is bisexual and promiscuous.

She has accused OV of having intimate relationships with both men and women during her time with the BHIM camp.

In what is believed to be a response to Ayisha Modi’s latest accusations, OV took to her Instagram stories to share a post revealing a shocking revelation. She alleged that some individuals had planned to rape her after insinuating that she was a lesbian. In her post, OV expressed her disbelief that her accusers were now spreading false information and portraying themselves as victims.

In her own words, OV wrote, ‘After y’all planned to rape me after y’all insinuated I was a lesbian?! Keep talking. Your end has come.’

This social media exchange adds another layer of intensity to the ongoing feud, shedding light on deeply disturbing allegations and raising questions about the nature of the dispute between OV and her former associates.

As the feud continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how both parties will navigate these serious accusations and whether further developments will shed more light on the situation.

