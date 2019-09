Di Asa is a dance competition put together by Atinka Media Village for plus sized women.

She saw off competition from three other finalists to emerge as the winner. Gaza and Maafia came in second and third respectively.

Di Asa first runner up

Di Asa second runner up

For winning the competition, PM was given a brand new salon car, a cash prize of GHC2,500, a 32 inch T.V.