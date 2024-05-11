President Akufo-Addo declares full recovery of Ghana's aviation sector

The President highlighted the remarkable growth in air passenger traffic, indicating a 25% increase in international passenger numbers and a notable rise in domestic passenger figures by the end of 2023 compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

This data signifies a complete recovery of the aviation sector from the pandemic's impact, positioning it for further growth.

“Ghana has experienced a considerable overall growth in air passenger traffic onboard domestic and international routes. At the end of 2023, international passenger traffic comprised 2,914,661 persons compared to the 2019 through port of 2,328,758 persons representing a 25% increase. Domestic passenger traffic on its part increased from 690,314 persons in 2019 to 775,662 persons at the end of 2023.

“This data means that the aviation sector has recovered fully from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and is back on track for growth. My government will continue to pay the needed attention to enable the sector to compete fairly with our neighboring countries in the West African region and beyond."

“It is therefore important that all stakeholders come onboard and play their respective roles towards making Ghana an aviation hub in the region.”

Expressing his government's commitment to bolstering the aviation industry, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to propel Ghana's aviation sector to compete favorably within the West African region and beyond.

As the newly commissioned airport prepares for full operations later in the year, plans are underway for runway expansion and the dismantling of outdated facilities.

Managed by the Ghana Airport Company Limited, the airport is currently undergoing essential equipment testing to facilitate seamless domestic and international flights.

