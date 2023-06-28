ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Reactions on social media after Sarkodie's reply to Yvonne

Reymond Awusei Johnson

It is going to be a long day as social media erupts with conversations after Sarkodie's fiery response.

Sarkodie X Yvonne
Sarkodie X Yvonne

Iconic rapper Sarkodie in a new track responded to actress Yvonne Nelson's allegation leveled against him in a recently released memoir, 'I am not Yvonne Nelson'

The rapper replied to the claims in a lyrical arrangement addressing the shocks of revelation in the book

Actress Yvonne Nelson revealed having to terminate a pregnancy for rapper Sarkodie because he was not ready to take responsibility during their relationship.

Social media is on the buzz after the rapper in a song explained his side of their encounter.

Sarkodie accused the latter of being promiscuous, and although he was not ready to father a child he suggested she kept the pregnancy.

Netizens have flooded comment sections with varied opinions on the rapper's reply and Yvonne's clap back.

