Reactions on social media after Sarkodie's reply to Yvonne

The rapper replied to the claims in a lyrical arrangement addressing the shocks of revelation in the book

Actress Yvonne Nelson revealed having to terminate a pregnancy for rapper Sarkodie because he was not ready to take responsibility during their relationship.

Social media is on the buzz after the rapper in a song explained his side of their encounter.

Sarkodie accused the latter of being promiscuous, and although he was not ready to father a child he suggested she kept the pregnancy.

Netizens have flooded comment sections with varied opinions on the rapper's reply and Yvonne's clap back.