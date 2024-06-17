Reggie Rockstone is the originator of Hiplife – Appietus

While hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone has insisted for years that he originated hiplife, several key personalities who contributed immensely to the genre’s growth have disputed the claim.

"Reggie Rockstone is undeniably the originator of Hiplife," Appietus stated. "He brought a unique fusion of highlife and hip-hop that resonated with the youth and created a whole new musical movement. Without Reggie's groundbreaking work, Hiplife as we know it today wouldn't exist."

Reggie Rockstone, often referred to as the "Godfather of Hiplife," released his debut album "Makaa Maka" in 1997, which was a critical and commercial success. The album featured hits like "Keep Your Eyes on the Road" and "Sweetie Sweetie," which combined traditional Ghanaian sounds with contemporary rap lyrics and beats.

Appietus also highlighted Rockstone's influence beyond music production, noting his impact on the culture and identity of Ghanaian youth. "Reggie didn't just create a genre; he gave young Ghanaians a voice and a way to express themselves. He made it cool to embrace our heritage while staying relevant in the global music scene," he said.