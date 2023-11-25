Ruth Adjei receives paragon award at Eminent and Global Achievers Awards 2023

Ruth Adjei beat off top competition to win the award.

Receiving the award, Ruth thanked her fans and loved ones for voting for her.

She expressed gratitude to the church for their training and mentoring, which she said had contributed to her success as a musician.

She also thanked the organisers for their support for Ghanaian talents and for awarding Ghanaians who have contributed immensely towards the growth of her music ministry.

In 2022, at the maiden edition of the Eminent Awards, Ruth Adjei beat all odds to win the 'Discovery of the Year'.