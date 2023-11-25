Aside from being awarded by Eminent Awards, the artist also emerged as the winner of the gospel artiste of the year award at the Global Achievers Awards.
Ruth Adjei receives paragon award at Eminent and Global Achievers Awards 2023
Ghanaian gospel musician Ruth Adjei has received a paragon award at the just-ended Eminent Awards.
Ruth Adjei beat off top competition to win the award.
Receiving the award, Ruth thanked her fans and loved ones for voting for her.
She expressed gratitude to the church for their training and mentoring, which she said had contributed to her success as a musician.
She also thanked the organisers for their support for Ghanaian talents and for awarding Ghanaians who have contributed immensely towards the growth of her music ministry.
In 2022, at the maiden edition of the Eminent Awards, Ruth Adjei beat all odds to win the 'Discovery of the Year'.
The gospel musician, however, is out her new album dubbed ‘Covered’.
