Sarkodie and wife's vacation is to solve marital problems - MrLogic

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Talent manager and entertainment pundit, Emmanuel Barnes known as Mr. Logic has explained that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his better half Tracy are on a love cruise to confront marriage issues.

Mr Logic

Speaking on UTV's Showbiz Night, Mr. Logic shared that the couple's recent trip to Greece is to wind away from the pressures confronting their relationship.

His comments come on the back of the latest brouhaha that sparked after actress Yvonne Nelson in her 'Tell It All', titled, 'I am not Yvonne Nelson' revealed some shocks that uproared social media.

"Sarkodie and his wife's vacation is to solve marital problems, I am an experienced man and I know for a fact, judging from their social posts that the couples trip to confront relationship challenges.

"I know Sarkodie in his right frame of mind knows that it was the best thing to do looking at the recent conversations, should anyone think Tracy doesn't deserve an apology is not sane"

Weeks ago social media sparked conversation following actress Yvonne Nelson's released memoir which revealed some shocks tying Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

The book revealed that the rapper had a relationship with the latter which resulted in pregnancy but refused to take responsibility.

Sarkodie in airing his side of the story, responded with a song to the latter titled 'Try Me

His response was met with heavy backlash from netizens, some describing it as 'Unitelligent'

