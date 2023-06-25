ADVERTISEMENT
Sarkodie can go to court if he feels defamed by Yvonne Nelson - Arnold Baidoo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Arnold Baidoo, an entertainment pundit has said rapper Sarkodie has the free will to slap a lawsuit on actress Yvonne Nelson should he feel defamed by the revelation in her recently released book 'I am not Yvonne Nelson'

Speaking on UTV, Arnold stated that the rapper has various available options for him in a rebuttal to the latter's book

"If Sarkodie feels his image defamed by the shocks in the books, he can sue for defamation, he can also take action for breach of privacy, in a response also he can equally write a book or rather choose not to respond"

"Every name mentioned in the book has every right to take action should they feel defamed by the content"

Actress Yvonne Nelson in her recently released book triggered online conversation over shocks of revelations in her titled book 'I am not Yvonne Nelson'

The actress tells it all in 156 pages about her life experiences, and journey to finding healing.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
