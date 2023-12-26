ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Sarkodie pays heartfelt tribute to his late lawyer Maa C at Rapperholic

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a poignant and emotionally charged moment at the Rapperholic concert, Ghanaian rap sensation Sarkodie took the stage to pay a heartfelt tribute to his late lawyer and confidante, Maa C.

Landlord
Landlord

The touching tribute not only showcased the rapper's vulnerability but also highlighted the profound impact Maa C had on Sarkodie's career and personal life.

Recommended articles

As the concert unfolded, Sarkodie seized a moment of reflection to acknowledge the absence of Maa C, whose full name is Cynthia Quarcoo. The renowned lawyer and key figure in Sarkodie's journey sadly passed away on Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023, at the age of 54, leaving a void in the artist's life that is still felt deeply.

Sarkodie's tribute to Maa C was both touching and sincere, the rapper spoke openly about the impact Maa C had on his career, recounting moments of guidance, support, and the invaluable role she played in shaping his trajectory in the music industry.

The emotional tribute served as a testament to the profound connection between the artist and his late lawyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Sarkodie poured his heart out on stage, the audience became witnesses to a shared moment of grief and the collective empathy in the room transformed the concert into more than just a musical performance but also a space for communal healing and a celebration of the lives of those who have left an indelible mark.

It was a raw and honest acknowledgment of loss, a celebration of a mentor's legacy, and a powerful reminder of the enduring impact individuals can have on the lives of those they mentor.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afua faces competition as Nigerian TikToker is already singing for Guinness World Record

Afua faces competition as Nigerian TikToker is already singing for Guinness World Record

Afua Asantewaa Sing-a-thon

Afua Asantewaa commences Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon Marathon

Victoria Lebene and Eugene

I married Nkonkonsa because he is wise - Victoria Lebene

Selina Boateng

I went through depression in U.S after childbirth; Selina Boateng on weight gain and more