Sarkodie should have included his boxers and socks in his exhibition - Pappy Kojo

However, he voiced a desire for a more personal touch, suggesting the inclusion of the boxers worn during Sarkodie's first BET award ceremony.

"I want to see more, I feel like there's more to see. Like the boxers and socks he wore when he got his first BET. The boots are there, so why not his boxers," Pappy Kojo remarked.

Encouraging fellow artists to draw inspiration from Sarkodie's achievements, Pappy Kojo hinted at his own future exhibition plans.

"I am putting my things together; I will do some maybe when I win my first Grammy," he revealed.

In addition to discussing exhibitions, Pappy Kojo touched on the importance of free speech, referencing his latest work "Ka na wu," which advocates for the freedom to express opinions without fear. He emphasized the need for individuals to voice their thoughts in the face of societal cancel culture.

"I believe in free speech because in the new society, they say you are canceled... So people should be able to say things on their own. I have been a fan of Reggie Rockstone; he used to say m'aka m'aka, so mine is the Kanawu."

In collaboration with Eagle Plug, "The Rebirth: A Decade of Rapperholic" exhibition serves as a poignant conclusion to enlighten the public about Sarkodie's musical odyssey.

