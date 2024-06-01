Season two of ANIKULAPO to be filmed in Ghana - Kunle Afolayan

This exciting announcement was made during the prestigious Cannes Film Festival held in France, where Afolayan was among the distinguished guests. The Nigeria International Film and TV Summit (NIFS), also hosted at Cannes, served as the platform for Afolayan to reveal his decision to shoot portions of ANIKULAPO in Ghana.
Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, has unveiled plans to shoot part of the highly anticipated season two of ANIKULAPO in Ghana, in a strategic move to support the "Shoot in Ghana" campaign initiated by the National Film Authority.
Recommended articles
The collaboration was facilitated by Ms. Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante, CEO of Ghana's National Film Authority, who was present at the summit. She expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting its potential to strengthen the longstanding film relationship between Ghana and Nigeria.
According to Ms. Asante, the initiative represents a significant opportunity for both countries to leverage each other's strengths and explore new markets. Afolayan's commitment to training through his film school, KAP Academy, further enhances the collaboration by offering valuable skills transfer opportunities during the shoot.
ANIKULAPO, a Netflix original film and television series, is expected to provide employment opportunities for numerous Ghanaians, extending beyond the film industry.
Juliet Asante encourages filmmakers worldwide to consider Ghana as a prime shooting location, citing the country's successful "Shoot in Ghana" campaign, which has garnered notable achievements in recent years.
Ghana's burgeoning reputation as a preferred filming destination has been underscored by various successes, including the production of a high-profile Super Bowl advert shot in the country with Afolayan's decision to shoot ANIKULAPO in Ghana, the country's film industry stands to gain further international recognition and collaboration opportunities.