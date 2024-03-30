Sonnie Badu and wife welcome 6th child on Good Friday

Sonnie Badu, known for his soul-stirring music and inspirational messages, shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram account, announcing the birth of their newest family member.

In the post, he expressed his profound joy and thankfulness to God for the safe delivery of their baby on Good Friday, a day celebrated by Christians worldwide for its significance in the Easter story.

“Early this morning on Good Friday, God gave me my 6th child, our 2nd son. He extends my legacy on earth, the BADU legacy…Our legacy is the priesthood mandate and the Levite mandate,” he wrote.

”To my dear wife, it was a joy to stand by you as always. To my son, you are here to join your brother, and you both carry the legacy God has trusted us with. Carry it in the fear of the Lord, and do it in humility and integrity,”