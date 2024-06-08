Stonebwoy confident of winning more Songwriter of the Year Awards

Known for his lyrical prowess and impactful songwriting, Stonebwoy believes his dedication to crafting meaningful music will continue to earn him recognition and accolades.

Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artist Stonebwoy has expressed confidence in winning more Songwriter of the Year awards in the coming years.

His promise comes on the back of his hit track ‘Manodzi’ winning him the Songwriter of the Year award at the recent 25th TGMA.

Known for his lyrical prowess and impactful songwriting, Stonebwoy believes his dedication to crafting meaningful music will continue to earn him recognition and accolades.

Stonebwoy has already established himself as one of Ghana’s most talented and respected musicians over the years, he has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including several Songwriter of the Year awards.

In a recent interview on TV3, Stonebwoy highlighted his commitment to excellence in songwriting as a key factor in his success. “I put my heart and soul into every song I write. It’s not just about making music; it’s about telling stories, conveying emotions, and connecting with my audience on a deeper level, I’m confident that this dedication will continue to earn me recognition,” he said.

Acknowledging his Artiste of the Year award, Stonebwoy commended himself for clinching the esteemed accolade at the recent 25th TGMA.

Looking ahead, Stonebwoy is not resting on his laurels, he continues to work on new music and collaborations that showcase his versatility and growth as an artist and fans can expect more thought-provoking and melodious tracks that highlight his talent as a songwriter.

Stonebwoy’s confidence is well-founded, given the recognition he has received from the music industry.

With a proven track record, unwavering dedication, and a passion for inspiring others, Stonebwoy is poised to win more Songwriter of the Year awards in the future as he continues to evolve as an artist, his commitment to excellence in songwriting will undoubtedly keep him at the forefront of Ghana’s music scene.