RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Thank you, Accra – Usher

Reymond Awusei Johnson

American R&B singer Usher Raymond IV top tier performance with outstanding choreography from Ghanaian dance instructor Dancegod Lloyd’s dance academy, Dance With A Purpose.

Priceless moment with Usher & DWP Stars
Priceless moment with Usher & DWP Stars

After their remarkable performance, leaving the crowd chanting, Usher acknowledged his time spent on stage in Ghana with an official tweet.

Read Also

“ACCRA!! Thank you for rocking with me at @GlblCtzn #globalcitizenfestival tonight! @TiwaSavage @oxladeofficial @Pheelz @dwpacademyworld, my stage is your stage!”

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival with an agenda of driving out extreme poverty, advocating for inclusion for young girls, and saving the planet through its course of music and art reaching out to the world and all major players.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

BBNaija season 7 updates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 9)

The Late Queen Elizabeth and Asantehene Osei Tutu II

Asantehene will not be able to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral despite invite - Manhyia

Maurice Ampaw

Tell Ghanaians truth behind your wealth – Lawyer Ampaw tells Cheddar, McDan, others

Shatta Bandle marries baby mama in colourful traditional ceremony

Shatta Bandle holds naming ceremony for his child in grand style (WATCH)