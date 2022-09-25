After their remarkable performance, leaving the crowd chanting, Usher acknowledged his time spent on stage in Ghana with an official tweet.
Thank you, Accra – Usher
American R&B singer Usher Raymond IV top tier performance with outstanding choreography from Ghanaian dance instructor Dancegod Lloyd’s dance academy, Dance With A Purpose.
“ACCRA!! Thank you for rocking with me at @GlblCtzn #globalcitizenfestival tonight! @TiwaSavage @oxladeofficial @Pheelz @dwpacademyworld, my stage is your stage!”
The 2022 Global Citizen Festival with an agenda of driving out extreme poverty, advocating for inclusion for young girls, and saving the planet through its course of music and art reaching out to the world and all major players.
