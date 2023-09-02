Khaby Lame sits Top at 5 most followed Tiktok accounts 2023

Khaby Lame - 161.8 million TikTok followers

The Italian TikToker, holds the title of being the most-followed account on TikTok. He gained fame by creating reaction videos to various content, often garnering massive views.

His popularity continues to grow, and he could remain the top TikTok creator for the foreseeable future.

Charli D’Amelio - 151.2 million TikTok followers

Just at 18 years old, she has experienced a meteoric rise to stardom. She is known for her dance choreography videos and collaborations with other celebrities.

Charli even made history as the first TikTok star to appear in a Super Bowl commercial. She has also ventured into YouTube, amassing over 9 million subscribers.

Bella Poarch - 92.6 million TikTok followers

The American-Filipino TikTok sensation, gained fame in less than a year. She started her TikTok account in April 2020 and quickly amassed a massive following, becoming the third most-followed TikToker.

Addison Rae - 88.5 million TikTok followers

Addison Rae is another TikTok star who has leveraged her success into a popular YouTube channel.

She is known for her dance videos and has reportedly earned significant income, with an estimated $8.5 million per year.

MrBeast - 85.7 million TikTok followers

A renowned YouTuber with over 130 million subscribers, has expanded his presence to TikTok, quickly becoming the fifth most-followed TikTok account as of January 2023.

