Many of these trends start with influential creators on the app, and TikTok has the power to turn ordinary individuals into overnight superstars. As of the year 2023, here are the top 5 most-followed TikTok accounts
Khaby Lame sits Top at 5 most followed Tiktok accounts 2023
TikTok has become a platform where viral trends, dances, pranks, and creative content can quickly gain immense popularity.
Khaby Lame - 161.8 million TikTok followers
The Italian TikToker, holds the title of being the most-followed account on TikTok. He gained fame by creating reaction videos to various content, often garnering massive views.
His popularity continues to grow, and he could remain the top TikTok creator for the foreseeable future.
Charli D’Amelio - 151.2 million TikTok followers
Just at 18 years old, she has experienced a meteoric rise to stardom. She is known for her dance choreography videos and collaborations with other celebrities.
Charli even made history as the first TikTok star to appear in a Super Bowl commercial. She has also ventured into YouTube, amassing over 9 million subscribers.
Bella Poarch - 92.6 million TikTok followers
The American-Filipino TikTok sensation, gained fame in less than a year. She started her TikTok account in April 2020 and quickly amassed a massive following, becoming the third most-followed TikToker.
Addison Rae - 88.5 million TikTok followers
Addison Rae is another TikTok star who has leveraged her success into a popular YouTube channel.
She is known for her dance videos and has reportedly earned significant income, with an estimated $8.5 million per year.
MrBeast - 85.7 million TikTok followers
A renowned YouTuber with over 130 million subscribers, has expanded his presence to TikTok, quickly becoming the fifth most-followed TikTok account as of January 2023.
These creators showcase the diverse content and talent found on TikTok, attracting millions of followers and reshaping the landscape of social media fame.
