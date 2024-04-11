Tributes flood in amidst confirmed death of Nollywood actor Jnr. Pope

Junior Pope Odonwodo, known affectionately as Jnr. Pope, was reportedly involved in a boating accident on the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a film shoot alongside three other actors, his motionless body was recovered after the tragic incident, leaving the industry in shock and disbelief.

Jnr. Pope was a beloved figure in Nollywood, celebrated for his exceptional acting prowess and versatility on screen with a career spanning several years, he captivated audiences with his memorable performances in numerous movies and television series.

The confirmation of Jnr. Pope's death has deeply saddened the Nollywood community, which has lost one of its brightest talents. While details surrounding his passing remain scarce, tributes have poured in from across the industry, with fellow actors, directors, and producers expressing their grief and paying tribute to his remarkable contributions to Nigerian cinema.

