Two mentally challenged persons were healed by our music - Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Cynthia recounted the heartwarming story on the show, detailing the healing of two people who had been struggling with mental health issues.

One of them, she explained, was a man who had served as the Master of Ceremonies (MC) at an event they attended. This individual had faced psychological challenges after being repatriated from Italy, and according to Cynthia, he claimed to have experienced healing after listening to one of the group's songs.

"One of these persons is a man who was the MC of a program we attended... he was repatriated from Italy, so the trauma affected him mentally… he told us after listening to our song he was healed," Cynthia shared during the interview.

Pulse Ghana

Daughters of Glorious Jesus, comprised of Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong, and Monica Owusu Ansah, established themselves in 1989.