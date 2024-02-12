The group's leader, Cynthia Appiadu, disclosed this extraordinary experience during an interview with Upside Down on Citi TV.
Two mentally challenged persons were healed by our music - Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Renowned Ghanaian gospel music trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, have shared a miraculous account of how their music played a role in the healing of two mentally challenged individuals.
Recommended articles
Cynthia recounted the heartwarming story on the show, detailing the healing of two people who had been struggling with mental health issues.
One of them, she explained, was a man who had served as the Master of Ceremonies (MC) at an event they attended. This individual had faced psychological challenges after being repatriated from Italy, and according to Cynthia, he claimed to have experienced healing after listening to one of the group's songs.
"One of these persons is a man who was the MC of a program we attended... he was repatriated from Italy, so the trauma affected him mentally… he told us after listening to our song he was healed," Cynthia shared during the interview.
Daughters of Glorious Jesus, comprised of Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong, and Monica Owusu Ansah, established themselves in 1989.
Over the past three and a half decades, the group has become a household name in Ghana, captivating the hearts and minds of the public with its extensive repertoire of over a hundred songs. Their impactful and soul-stirring music has left an indelible mark, transforming lives and resonating with audiences across the nation.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh