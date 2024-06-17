ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Veteran Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu is dead

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Nollywood is mourning the loss of veteran actress Stella Ikwuegbu, who passed away on Sunday, June 16 after battling with leg cancer.

Stella Igwegbu
Stella Igwegbu

The news of her passing was announced by movie producer Stanley Nwoko, also known as Stanley Ontop, via his Instagram page.

Recommended articles

“Nollywood actress and veteran Mrs. Stella Ikwuegbu is dead. The veteran actress left this world today after battling with leg cancer. Rest well, Madam Stella. Nollywood again. It’s well,”

Her death marks a significant loss in the Nigerian entertainment scene, where she had left an indelible mark through her talent and contributions over the years.

Stella Ikwuegbu's career spanned several decades, during which she graced the screens with her remarkable performances in numerous movies and television series. Known for her versatility and ability to portray diverse roles with finesse, she endeared herself to audiences and colleagues alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her passing comes just days after the death of veteran Yoruba actor Dayo Adewunmi, also known as Sule Suebebe, who passed away at the age of 68.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All the luxury cars displayed as Otumfuo visits Ga Mantse

Bugatti to G-Wagon: All the luxury cars displayed as Otumfuo visits Ga Mantse

Shatta Wale

Wave Africa hints on dragging Legon to court over cancelling Shatta Wale's show

Lumba X KOD

Daddy Lumba has never done well on stage – KOD

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy speaks on Shatta Wale's cancelled Legon show