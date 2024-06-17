Veteran Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu is dead

“Nollywood actress and veteran Mrs. Stella Ikwuegbu is dead. The veteran actress left this world today after battling with leg cancer. Rest well, Madam Stella. Nollywood again. It’s well,”

Her death marks a significant loss in the Nigerian entertainment scene, where she had left an indelible mark through her talent and contributions over the years.

Stella Ikwuegbu's career spanned several decades, during which she graced the screens with her remarkable performances in numerous movies and television series. Known for her versatility and ability to portray diverse roles with finesse, she endeared herself to audiences and colleagues alike.

ADVERTISEMENT