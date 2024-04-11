"We disagreed on so many things" - Medikal on Fella's separation

In a candid statement on 3Music TV, the rapper admitted that the couple had "disagreed on so many things," hinting at the underlying issues that led to their separation.

"We disagreed on so many things," Medikal revealed in his statement, offering a glimpse into the challenges that plagued their relationship. While he did not delve into specific details regarding their differences, the rapper's admission shed light on the complexities that often accompany high-profile romances.

Their whirlwind romance captured the hearts of fans, with many rooting for their happily ever after.

However, amidst the glitz and glamour of celebrity life, Medikal and Fella Makafui faced their fair share of ups and downs. Rumors of relationship woes had been circulating for some time, prompting speculation about the state of their union.