"We disagreed on so many things" - Medikal on Fella's separation

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Medikal has opened up about his separation from his wife Fella Makafui after he shared the news on social media.

FELLA X MDK

The couple, who were once regarded as one of Ghana's most prominent celebrity pairs, have reportedly parted ways, leaving fans and followers stunned by the news.

In a candid statement on 3Music TV, the rapper admitted that the couple had "disagreed on so many things," hinting at the underlying issues that led to their separation.

"We disagreed on so many things," Medikal revealed in his statement, offering a glimpse into the challenges that plagued their relationship. While he did not delve into specific details regarding their differences, the rapper's admission shed light on the complexities that often accompany high-profile romances.

Their whirlwind romance captured the hearts of fans, with many rooting for their happily ever after.

However, amidst the glitz and glamour of celebrity life, Medikal and Fella Makafui faced their fair share of ups and downs. Rumors of relationship woes had been circulating for some time, prompting speculation about the state of their union.

He further indicated that despite their separation, he still adores and loves her as the mother of their daughter, Island.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

